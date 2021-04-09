AIADMK functionary demands reinstatement of three police officers

‘The recently posted officers were hand in glove with the opposition party’

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday demanded that three police officers be transferred back to their original posts.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the party’s joint secretary for the advocates wing R. M. Babu Murugavel, recalled that the officers — H.M. Jayaram, IG (Central Zone), Dhinakaran, IG (West Zone) and Arul Arasu, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore (Rural) — were transferred on March 31 and in their place, Deepak M. Damor, A. Amalraj and Selva Nagarathnam were posted, apart from Davidson Devasirvatham as Commissioner of Coimabtore. The AIADMK functionary alleged that the officers, who were recently posted, had “acted against” his party and they were “hand in glove” with the Opposition party, DMK.

Illegal activities

They had allowed the DMK to indulge in “several illegal activities” such as cash distribution for voters, he claimed.

Mr. Murugavel argued that as the officers were posted for election duty and polling was over on Tuesday, they should be sent back to their original posts and the earlier set of officers — Mr. Jayaram, Mr. Dhinakaran and Mr. Arul Arasu — be reinstated to their old posts.