AIADMK functionary booked for hitting official

The Kallakurichi police have booked a case against an AIADMK functionary for slapping an Assistant Returning Officer on Saturday during the withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming rural local body polls.

The police said withdrawal of nominations began on Saturday. DMK candidate Alamelu Arumugam, contesting for Kallakurichi panchayat union ward number 11, was declared elected after the othes withdrew their nominations. Several AIADMK cadre protested the decision and the argument escalated when the party’s north union secretary Rajasekar slapped ARO Samidurai.

Following a complaint from Mr. Samidurai, the police booked a case against Rajasekar and four others.