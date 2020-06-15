AIADMK functionary among 10 held in Sholavaram for attacking police constable

CHENNAI

15 June 2020 15:47 IST

He, along with a home guard, questioned the group for indulging in gambling

Sholavaram police on Monday arrested 10 persons, including an AIADMK functionary, for attacking a police constable and home guard as they questioned them for indulging in gambling.

Neelamegam, a constable attached with Sholavaram police and Ganeshan, a home guard who were on duty on Sunday, spotted a group of persons playing cards in Arumanthai. The two told the group to stop playing cards and scolded them for indulging in gambling.

It resulted in arguments and escalated into a scuffle when the police constable attempted to snatch the cards. In the melee, Neelamegam fell down and broke his hand. He is undergoing treatment in Government Hospital, Minjur.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on his complaint, police arrested 10 persons, including a local AIADMK functionary, Vikaraman, after booking a case under seven sections of IPC for offences, including attempt to murder.