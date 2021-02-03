Tamil Nadu

AIADMK functionaries petition Salem police against Sasikala’s use of party flag

V.K. Sasikala  

A few functionaries of the AIADMK here submitted a petition to the Salem city police demanding action against V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for using the party flag in her car.

Ms. Sasikala who was discharged after COVID-19 treatment from a Benguluru hospital recently travelled in a car with the AIADMK party flag. This led to a huge uproar within the party.

In their petition, the complainants said that Jayalalithaa removed Ms. Sasikala from the party and she had used the AIADMK flag in her car “illegally”. The petitioners demanded stern action against her.

