GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK functionaries attempt to block road, detained

Published - June 24, 2024 08:29 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police remove a group of AIADMK cadre who attempted to block Rameswaram Road in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

Police remove a group of AIADMK cadre who attempted to block Rameswaram Road in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Seventeen AIADMK functionaries were detained by police, when they attempted to block Rameswaram Road in Ramanathapuram on Monday, condemning the DMK government for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The police took all the AIADMK functionaries to Kenikarai police station. Advocates attached to the legal wing of the party later got the detained functionaries released.

The AIADMK cadre who staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanded the resignation of the DMK government over the hooch tragedy and also sought a probe into the deaths by the Central Bureau of Investigation “which alone could ensure justice”.

In Theni, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts too the AIADMK members staged similar demonstrations and wanted the police to deal with bootleggers with an iron hand.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.