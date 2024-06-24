AIADMK functionaries attempt to block road, detained

Seventeen AIADMK functionaries were detained by police, when they attempted to block Rameswaram Road in Ramanathapuram on Monday, condemning the DMK government for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The police took all the AIADMK functionaries to Kenikarai police station. Advocates attached to the legal wing of the party later got the detained functionaries released.

The AIADMK cadre who staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanded the resignation of the DMK government over the hooch tragedy and also sought a probe into the deaths by the Central Bureau of Investigation “which alone could ensure justice”.

In Theni, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts too the AIADMK members staged similar demonstrations and wanted the police to deal with bootleggers with an iron hand.