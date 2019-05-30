AIADMK front witnesses vote erosion in Ministers’ citadels

In the recently concluded Parliamentary election, the ruling AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu suffered a steep erosion of over 20 percentage points in its vote share in seven Assembly segments, held by Ministers.

A comparative perusal of the vote share of the AIADMK in the 2016 Assembly election and that of the ruling party-led combine in the 2019 polls has pointed to this erosion of base.

Barring Villupuram (represented by Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam), all other Assembly segments held by Ministers witnessed a fall in the vote share of the party. In Villupuram, the AIADMK secured 1.32 percentage points higher than what it received in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Vaniyambadi has not been included in this study as it falls under the Vellore Lok Sabha seat, where the poll process has been cancelled.

Swing factor

Another notable factor is that in 2016, the current allies of the AIADMK, such as the PMK, the DMDK and the BJP, were not part of the ruling party’s front. They contested either independently or as part of a different coalition.

Of the seven segments that come under six Lok Sabha constituencies, the swing factor against the AIADMK-led coalition exceeded 30% in three segments — Royapuram (-30.78%), Tiruchi East (-32.25%) and Dindigul (-34.59%). These three segments form part of the North Chennai, Tiruchi and Dindigul Lok Sabha seats, where the AIADMK’s ally, the DMDK, contested.

In the remaining four segments, the degree of reduction in the vote share was in the range of 20% to 30%. The segments were: Maduravoyal, Viralimalai, Srirangam and Sivaganga. Some prominent Ministers are representing the seven segments. Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar is from Royapuram; Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan is from Dindigul; and Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar is from Viralimalai.

Degree of loss

In 13 Assembly segments belonging to Ministers, the degree of the loss of vote share varied from 10% to 20%. The areas include Avadi (belonging to Tamil Development Minister K. Pandiarajan), Thondamuthur (Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani); Nannilam (Food Minister R. Kamaraj); Kumarapalayam (Power Minister P. Thangamani), Madurai West (Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju) and Tirumangalam (Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar).

In 10 segments, the variation in vote share was less than 10%. They included the segments belonging to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. In Edappadi, the AIADMK got about 1.3 percentage points less than what it got in 2016. Likewise, in Bodinayakanur, the party obtained around 1.18 percentage points short of what it had three years ago.

Another comparative study of votes polled by the AIADMK-led front and the DMK-led coalition in the Assembly segments held by Ministers shows that except in Bodinayakanur, the ruling party’s front trailed behind the Opposition in all other segments.