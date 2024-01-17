AIADMK founder MGR’s birth anniversary observed

January 17, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leaders of various political parties paid tributes to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran on his 107th birth anniversary on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

“He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen. As a leader and Chief Minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s growth and development. His work continues to inspire us,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter),

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded the statue of MGR at the party’s headquarters in Chennai. He also garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and hoisted the party’s flag. In a post on X, he called upon the cadre to remove the “evil forces” [the DMK] from the election ground and said MGR would be remembered for many years to come and would occupy a special place in people’s heart.

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam paid his floral tributes to MGR. In a post on X, he told his supporters to take a pledge to recover the party from the “betrayal group” and works towards it in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran also paid his tributes.

Late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala also paid tributes to MGR and called for an united AIADMK.

