AIADMK forms legal advisory panel following DVAC searches

CHENNAI

13 August 2021 01:12 IST

D. Jayakumar and C.Ve. Shanmugam are part of the 6-member panel

The AIADMK on Thursday announced the constitution of a six-member legal advisory committee in the light of a couple of its office-bearers having experienced searches by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on their premises in the past month.

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator, said the panel would have former Ministers D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, and MLAs N. Thalavai Sundaram, P.H. Manoj Pandian, and former MLAs I.S. Inbadurai and R.M. Babu Murugavel.

The committee would facilitate all the necessary legal assistance in the event of the party’s members having to face false cases filed against them, the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a separate release, Mr. Panneerselvam wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce a hike in the dearness allowance for employees of the government and pensioners, from 17% to 28% for the six-month period from July 1, on the lines of the Central government announcement that was followed by the State governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and the administrations of the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir.