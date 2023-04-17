HamberMenu
AIADMK for proper maintenance of feeding rooms in public places

Such feeding rooms were set up during the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s tenure, says MLA Arunmothithevan

April 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department P. Geetha Jeevan

AIADMK legislator A. Arunmozhithevan (Bhuvanagiri) on Monday urged the government to properly maintain the feeding rooms established in public places, especially in bus terminuses.

Such feeding rooms were set up during the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s tenure, Mr. Arunmothithevan said.

During his speech in the House on the debate on the demand for grants for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Mr. Arunmozhithevan insisted that sign language interpreters be appointed in all districts.

The State government should ensure that eggs distributed to children were not spoiled during summer season. Responding to the concerns, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department P. Geetha Jeevan said eggs, if found spoiled, were being replaced.

As for Mr. Arunmozhithevan’s request over sign language interpreters, she said that the government could not find sufficient number of such interpreters.

