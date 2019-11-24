Tamil Nadu

AIADMK for more Central funds, exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at the party meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at the party meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

These demands figured among the 23 resolutions tabled before the meeting of the ruling party’s executive committee and general council in Chennai

The AIADMK executive committee and general council on Sunday proposed to urge the Centre to allocate sufficient funds to Tamil Nadu, swiftly clear pending due funds and to exempt the State from the ambit of NEET for medical admissions. These demands figured among the 23 resolutions tabled before the meeting of the ruling party’s executive committee and general council that is under way in Chennai.

Another resolution placed at the meeting sought to counter its rival DMK’s “false propaganda” to eclipse the people welfare schemes implemented by the AIADMK government. The party favoured working together with alliance parties to win the impending local body polls.

The meeting expressed its condolences to the death of political leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Manohar Parrikar, George Fernandes, among others.

Senior party functionaries from across the State are taking part in the meeting presided by party’s presidium chairman E. Madhusudanan. AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other senior party leaders are present.

