AIADMK for CBI probe into Ramanathapuram, Villupuram deaths

Panneerselvam said deaths could have been prevented if police had handled the situation deftly

The AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be given the task of conducting a probe into the circumstances that led to the death of a youth in Ramanathapuram district and a trader in Villupuram.

In a statement, he explained that allegations were levelled against the police department for being responsible for the death of the two persons.

He wanted the payment of solatium of ₹50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and the provision of government jobs to eligible persons from the families of the deceased.

Making similar demands, party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, said the two lives would not have been lost, had the police handled the situation deftly.

Meanwhile, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, met actor Rajinikanth and his wife at the actor’s residence at Poes Gardens on Monday, according to a release issued by her office.

She enquired about the film star’s health and greeted him on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran deplored the transfers of sub-collector of Cheranmadevi and Superintendent of Police of, Tirunelveli, which, according to reports, were done following their action against those who had links with the ruling party for having indulged in irregularities in the mining of minerals.

He also criticised the removal of the portrait of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Amma Unavagam in Tiruverkadu.