AIADMK flags MSME strike against power tariff hike in Assembly

October 09, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the first day of the ongoing sitting of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday, the AIADMK raised the issue of several MSME units staging a strike across the State over the electricity tariff hikes. Soon after the Question Hour, AIADMK legislator and former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani rose and flagged the strike. Speaker M. Appavu, however, did not allow him to proceed by saying about 10 legislators had given notices seeking to raise the same issue. Mr. Appavu said he would take them up on Tuesday, and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu would give his reply to the concerns raised.