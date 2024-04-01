AIADMK flags MCC violation at memorial to Karunanidhi

April 01, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

The AIADMK on Sunday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (EC), stating that showcasing of the life of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi at his memorial ‘Kalaignar Ulagam’ on the Marina was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The party also sought that the premises be sealed until the MCC was withdrawn. The complaint was addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer. In his plea, AIADMK spokesperson R.M. Babu Murugavel said that film, literature and political life of Karunanidhi were being showcased to the public in a form of a video graphic feature, and pointed out that there were scenes showing the DMK’s party flag, symbol and ideology, among others. It “not only promotes Karunanidhi, but also the ruling party”, he said, alleging violation of the MCC.

“The EC should ensure that all stakeholders adhere to the prescribed rules,” he said, and sought an investigation into the issue and appropriate disciplinary action against those who were responsible for the violations.

