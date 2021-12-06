AIADMK files complaint alleging threat to EPS

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 00:21 IST

It says AMMK cadre blocked escort vehicle of former CM

A complaint has been filed by the AIADMK at the Anna Square police station against a group of unidentified persons, allegedly from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), who tried to heckle former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, when he went to pay floral tributes to the memorial of Jayalalithaa on the Marina on Sunday.

A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint had been filed by representatives of the AIADMK, alleging that AMMK cadre had blocked the escort vehicle of Mr. Palaniswami.

A Community Service Register copy has been issued, and only after investigation can any case be registered. Some ruckus was created when Mr. Palaniswami returned after visiting the memorial and the police are investigating it, he added.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran tweeted that they would face their political rivals democratically, and did not believe in violence. The police will know the truth, he said.