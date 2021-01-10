AIADMK fears partymen’s involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case: Stalin

The DMK leader also came down heavily on Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, claiming that he had used political power only to enrich himself and had not done anything for his constituency

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the police granted permission to party MP M.K. Kanimozhi to lead a demonstration in Pollachi to press for the arrest of the ruling partymen involved in the sexual assault case, only after he threatened to launch protests across the State.

“I called our organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi and senior advocate N.R. Elango to speak to the Director General of Police (DGP). I told them that if permission was not granted I would lead protests all over the State. My speech was recorded and sent to the ruling party. Only after that permission was given to Ms Kanimozhi,” he alleged at a Makkal Gram Sabha (People’s Grama Sabha) meeting in Royapuram, Chennai.

He said when Ms Kanimozhi spoke to him about the denial of permission he had told her to defy the ban. “The police had sent back women who tried to reach the demonstration spot. The government fears that the protest will expose the involvement of the ruling partymen in the incident,” he said.

Accusing the ruling government of shielding the culprits and preventing their arrest, Mr. Stalin said the CBI arrested three of them four days ago and one of them was a student wing leader of the AIADMK (since expelled). “He is also close to Local Administration Minister S.P, Velumani and there is a picture of his posing with the minister,” the DMK president alleged.

Mr. Stalin said time had come to put an end to the AIADMK government and the birth of Thai, the Tamil month, would pave way for a new regime.

Mr. Stalin also came down heavily on Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who was elected from the Royapuram constituency, charging that he had used political power only to enrich himself and had not done anything for the constituency. “Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa did not accommodate him in the cabinet [2011-16] because she had fully understood the irregularities committed by Mr Jayakumar. That was why he was made the Speaker of the Assembly [He had resigned as Speaker],” he claimed. The DMK leader alleged that Mr. Jayakumar had committed irregularities in the purchase of walkie-talkies for fishermen to the tune of ₹30 crore.

“I am saying this because we have submitted a memorandum to the Governor asking him to initiate action against the Chief Minister and other corrupt ministers. The CB-CID is investigating the irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) selection and nothing has come out of it. The DMK will come to power in four months and bring to justice all those who are involved in it,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Mr. Jayakumar was not able to solve even the traffic congestion in his constituency and had not done anything for the development of the constituency. “All the flyovers in the constituency were constructed by the DMK when it was in power,” he said.