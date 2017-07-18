Tamil Nadu

AIADMK factions to support Venkaiah for Vice-President

M. Venkaiah Naidu

M. Venkaiah Naidu  

Modi had called OPS, seeking support for the Minister’s candidature

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma), which supported the BJP’s presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, in the polls on Monday, would also support its vice-presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu.

An official release from the party stated that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam over telephone on Monday evening and sought his support, the latter agreed to back Mr. Naidu.

The BJP on Monday evening named Mr. Naidu as its candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential poll.

The AIADMK (Amma) has also declared its support to Mr. Venkaiah Naidu. Mr. Modi has thanked Chief Minister and AIADMK (Amma)’s headquarters secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the decision, a release issued by the State government said.

