‘AIADMK factions’ intention is to get commission’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Friday charged that various factions in the ruling AIADMK were only seeking “to put pressure on the government and to get commission”.

“They are threatening the government that if they don’t get their due, they will pull it down. That is why they are functioning as several groups, and they have no good motive,” he said.

Presidential candidate

Mr. Stalin said the opposition parties would decide their Presidential candidate after the BJP announces its candidate.

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi has consulted the opposition parties on the issue. It has been decided to field the candidate on behalf of the opposition after the BJP named its candidate. We will meet again and finalise our candidate,” he told reporters after launching the desilting of the temple tanks at Polichalur and Thandalam by DMK cadre.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the ruling party was driven by the desire to make money and was not interested in any constructive work. “Even though the Supreme Court has favoured interlinking of rivers, the BJP government has not started the process. During the DMK regime, adequate funds were allotted for linking rivers. But the AIADMK government failed to continue the work,” he said.