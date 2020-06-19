AIADMK extends ‘full support’ to PM on China

Chennai

19 June 2020 23:35 IST

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday extended his party’s full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on any measures taken to deal with China.

At the virtual all-party meeting convened by Mr. Modi, the AIADMK leader, referring to the killing of havildar Palani, who hailed from Ramanathapuram, said it “fittingly demonstrates” that every Indian, from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, would defend the country. The people of the State and his party stood “firmly behind” the Prime Minister and the armed forces.

As our leader Puratchi Thalaivi Amma repeatedly emphasised, the territorial integrity of the country must be preserved at any cost, he said.