AIADMK extends deadline for membership drive

CHENNAI

31 July 2020 23:10 IST

People can join party, renew membership till Aug. 10

The AIADMK has extended its deadline for submission of forms for renewal of party membership and inclusion of members to August 10.

Pointing out that the last date would not be extended further, a release issued by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the party respectively, stated that only those with membership cards would be eligible to contest in organisational polls and cast their votes.

