ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK expresses reservations over racing festival in the city

Published - July 30, 2024 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Tuesday expressed reservations over the proposed round of the Indian Racing Festival to be conducted in Chennai during August 30-September 1. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, the secretary of advocates’ wing in the party I.S. Inbadurai pointed out that as the alignment of Chennai 4 Formula racing circuit involved busy roads such as Anna Salai, Swami Sivananda Salai and Kamarajar Salai, any restriction of traffic would “cause immense pain and prejudice” to people of the State.

In view of the location of the hospitals such as the General Hospital and Omandurar Multi-Specialty Hospital along the circuit, the sound emanating from the participating cars could go up to 120 decibels, causing “mental and physical distress” to patients. 

The AIADMK referred to the presence of an exclusive racetrack in Irungattukottai on the outskirts of the city. It also contended that the proposed activity could not be termed as a sport but an entertainment event. The party added that “merely because one of the Ministers” was “deeply interested” in the event, it did not mean that “the State should endorse it much against wishes of the people.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US