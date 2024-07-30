GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK expresses reservations over racing festival in the city

Published - July 30, 2024 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Tuesday expressed reservations over the proposed round of the Indian Racing Festival to be conducted in Chennai during August 30-September 1. 

In a letter to Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, the secretary of advocates’ wing in the party I.S. Inbadurai pointed out that as the alignment of Chennai 4 Formula racing circuit involved busy roads such as Anna Salai, Swami Sivananda Salai and Kamarajar Salai, any restriction of traffic would “cause immense pain and prejudice” to people of the State.

In view of the location of the hospitals such as the General Hospital and Omandurar Multi-Specialty Hospital along the circuit, the sound emanating from the participating cars could go up to 120 decibels, causing “mental and physical distress” to patients. 

The AIADMK referred to the presence of an exclusive racetrack in Irungattukottai on the outskirts of the city. It also contended that the proposed activity could not be termed as a sport but an entertainment event. The party added that “merely because one of the Ministers” was “deeply interested” in the event, it did not mean that “the State should endorse it much against wishes of the people.”

