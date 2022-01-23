AIADMK expels two functionaries

CHENNAI

23 January 2022 00:10 IST

The AIADMK has expelled two middle-level functionaries from Tiruppur and Perambalur districts for anti-party activities.

On Saturday, the party took action against P. Selvi, deputy secretary of the Tiruppur district women’s wing., according to a party release. On Thursday, the Poolambadi town panchayat unit’s secretary in Perambalur district, A.Vinod, was removed from the party.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, termed as eyewash the announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that action would be taken against wrongdoers with regard to the distribution of ‘poor-quality’ Pongal gift hampers. He wondered what purpose would be served after the distribution had been made.

Advertising

Advertising

He also expressed shock over the Central government’s proposal to amend the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) rules dealing with deputation of officers.