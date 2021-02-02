AIADMK expels three more functionaries

CHENNAI

02 February 2021 14:16 IST

The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday announced the expulsion of a few more functionaries from the party for having indulged in “anti-party activities.”

The display of posters or publicity material in support of V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary and aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was cited as the major reason behind the party’s disciplinary action.

This time, the office-bearers concerned were M. Chinnaraja, president of Andipatti (west) panchayat union unit in Theni district for the MGR Mandram; A.N. Saminathan of Thiruverumbur (east) union belonging to the unit of Tiruchi (suburban – south) and A. Qutbudeen, secretary of the minorities wing of Sembanarkoil (north) union in Mayiladuthurai district, according to a release issued by the AIADMK coordinator, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator-Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Last week, the party expelled two office bearers of Tiruchi (suburban-north) and Tirunelveli district units for the same reason.