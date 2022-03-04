AIADMK expels six councillors in Chinnamannur municipality
The councillors were expelled for having supported the DMK’s candidate in the election to the post of chairperson of Chinnamanur, a statement from the party said
The AIADMK on Friday expelled all its six newly-elected councillors of the Chinnamanur municipality along with the party’s town unit secretary for having supported the DMK’s candidate in the election for the post of chairperson of Chinnnamanur.
This was stated in a statement issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, co-coordinator of the party.
Dairy by-products’ price hike criticised
In a separate statement, Mr. Panneerselvam criticised the DMK government for having effected a hike in the prices of by-products of the Tamil Nadu Milk Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) such as curd, ghee and ice cream. The increase had been “imposed” by the DMK regime on people who were worried about the likelihood of a rise in the prices of fuel following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said. “This price hike has shocked the people,” Mr. Panneerselvam said, calling for the rollback of the increase.
