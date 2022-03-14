Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expels seven functionaries of Cuddalore district

The AIADMK on Monday expelled seven functionaries of the Cuddalore (west) district unit for having brought in a no-confidence motion against the chief of the Kammapuram panchayat union and supported the DMK. Among the expelled persons were four councillors of the panchayat union, according to a release.


