AIADMK expels Senthamangalam legislator

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday announced the expulsion of Senthamangalam legislator, C. Chandrasekaran, from the party.
The move follows the decision of Mr. Chandrasekaran, who has been denied a party ticket, to enter the electoral fray as an independent candidate and his statement that he will work for the defeat of the party’s nominee, according to a release issued by party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and party coordinator, O Panneerselvam.
The AIADMK has fielded S. Chandran, secretary of the fishermen’s wing of the Kollimalai panchayat union, from the constituency, which is earmarked for Scheduled Tribes. In 2016, Mr. Chandrasekaran won by a margin of 12,000 votes, defeating the DMK’s nominee K. Ponnusamy.
