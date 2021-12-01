AIADMK expels senior leader Anwhar Raajhaa

A. Anwhar Raajhaa

Among the reasons cited was the former MP expressing views ‘contrary to the decision’ of the leadership

AIADMK minority wing secretary and former Labour Minister A. Anwhar Raajhaa was on Tuesday night expelled from the party for “anti-party activity”.

The development took place on the eve of the meeting of the party’s executive, slated for Wednesday.

A release issued by the party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Mr. Raajhaa, who represented Ramanathapuram in the Lok Sabha during 2014-19, had been removed from all responsibilities of the party, including the primary membership of the organisation. Among the reasons cited in the release was the former MP expressing views “contrary to the decision” of the leadership.

Mr. Raajhaa, a senior leader, was known as a critic of the BJP, a major ally of the AIADMK. In 2018, he openly voiced reservations over the triple talaq legislation, and was responsible for his party’s decision to stage a walk out at the time of the Lok Sabha adopting the Bill. Of late, he has been publicly pushing for the readmission of V.K.Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the party. In late October, he came out in support of Mr. Panneerselvam, who had called for a discussion on the issue.

In an interview to The Hindu on Sunday, he had said that Ms. Sasikala was no longer a factor of liability. He was also in controversy recently after he allegedly spoke in a “derogatory manner” against Mr. Palaniswami. When the matter came up at a meeting of senior office-bearers and secretaries of district units last week, and a few participants strongly criticised him, he apologised to the AIADMK co-coordinator. During the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, Mr. Raajhaa was not given a party ticket to contest.