A day after AIADMK lost the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran, the party has expelled five functionaries including spokespersons C.R. Saraswathi and V. Pugazhendhi. P. Vetrivel, Thanga Tamilselvan and two other pro-Dhinakaran district secretaries of the AIADMK were on Monday relieved of their positions.