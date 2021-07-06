AIADMK expels nine party cadre

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 01:03 IST

The AIADMK on Monday announced the expulsion of nine functionaries from different district units of Salem, Kallakurichi and Thoothukudi from the party.

An office-bearer said some of the expelled members had openly issued statements in support of former interim general secretary of the party V.K. Sasikala.

A meeting of secretaries of all district units of the party will be held on July 9. It is expected to discuss reasons for the party's defeat in the Assembly election; preparedness for the local body elections and measures to tackle the ongoing outreach campaign of Ms. Sasikala.

