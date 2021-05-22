AIADMK expels Nilofer Kafeel

She is charged with violating party’s discipline

The AIADMK on Friday announced the expulsion of former Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel from the party.

A release issued by the party’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami stated that Ms. Kafeel had “violated” the party’s discipline and acted in a manner as to bring “disrepute” to the party.

After the party’s decision in March to deny renomination to her for the Assembly election, she had publicly blamed her Cabinet colleague and local party strongman K.C.Veeramani for her being sidelined.

Ms. Kafeel, who was elected from Vaniyambadi in 2016, was among three Ministers to be denied party ticket during the Assembly poll. At an interaction with the media a couple of months ago, she broke down and said she accepted the decision.

Mr. Veeramani could not retain his Jolarpet seat in the Assembly poll.