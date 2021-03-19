AIADMK expels MLA Thoppu Venkatachalam

CHENNAI

19 March 2021 15:57 IST

The AIADMK on Friday expelled former Minister and sitting Perundurai MLA Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam from the party, as he filed nomination papers for the April 6 elections as an independent candidate against the AIADMK candidate.

A joint statement from party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the party had removed Mr. Venkatachalam from the party’s primary membership.

