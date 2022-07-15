AIADMK expels lone Lok Sabha member among others

July 15, 2022 00:51 IST

They indulged in anti-party activities, says interim general secretary

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday expelled two sons of former Chief Minister and expelled leader O. Panneerselvam, including the party’s lone Lok Sabha member from Theni, P. Ravindhranath, and 16 other functionaries from the party’s primary membership for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Mr. Panneerselvam’s other son V.P. Jayapradeep and former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan were among those expelled.

Former MLAs V.N.P. Venkatraman, R.T. Ramachandran, M.G.M. Subramanian, Omsakthi Sekar and Saidai M.M. Babu and former MPs R. Gopalakrishnan and S.P.M. Syed Khan were also expelled.

AIADMK spokespersons Kovai Selvaraj and Marudu Azhaguraj and functionaries S.A. Asokan, Amman P. Vairamuthu, D. Ramesh, B. Vinubalan, Kolathur D. Krishnamoorthy and S.R. Anjulakshmi were also expelled.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said their actions went against the party’s principles and objectives and against the party’s rules, and they acted in a manner that disturbed the order in the party and brought disrepute to it.