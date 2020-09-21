AIADMK expels functionary involved in Thattarmadam youth murder case

CHENNAI

21 September 2020 15:35 IST

He was party’s traders cell secretary in Thoothukudi west district unit

The ruling AIADMK on Monday announced the expulsion of A. Thirumanavel, secretary of the party's traders cell for the Thoothukudi (west) district unit, following the police filing a case of abduction and murder of a youth against the functionary.

A few days ago, the police in the district booked the case against the party functionary and Harikrishnan, an inspector of the Thattarmadam police station in the Sattankulam police sub division.

A party release issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator-Deputy Chief Minister, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator-Chief Minister, stated that the office-bearer had "violated the party discipline and brought disrepute to the party."