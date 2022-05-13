AIADMK expels 5 councillors for voting against Thoothukudi district panchayat chief

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 19:22 IST

Action follows an adoption of no confidence motion against the panchayat chief

The AIADMK on Friday announced the expulsion of five councillors of the Thoothukudi district panchayat for having brought in a motion against the district panchayat chairperson, Sathya, of the party and having acted in support of the DMK. A release issued by the party coordinator, O Panneerselvam, and co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said S. Alagesan (councillor of the ward 12), S. Natarajan (ward 3), N. Balasaraswathi (ward 11), S. Devaraj (ward 8) and S. Deva Vinnarasi (ward 17), had been removed from the primary membership of the party, including positions held by them in the organisation. One more person, who is a functionary of the Thoothukudi (north) students’ wing, had also been expelled. The action followed the adoption of a no confidence motion, unanimously against Ms. Sathya on Thursday at a meeting of the district panchayat council. Nine AIADMK councillors and five DMK councillors were present at the meeting.



