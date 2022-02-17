AIADMK expels 16 more functionaries for campaigning against party candidates

February 17, 2022

The party also stripped eight others from their party posts

The AIADMK on Thursday removed 16 party functionaries from their primary membership on charges that they were contesting against party candidates in the urbal local body elections. A joint statement from AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami removed these 16 functionaries in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Dindigul, Thanjavur and the Nilgiris districts from their primary membership. They also stripped the party posts from eight others in these districts on charges that they were campaigning for candidates other than those of the AIADMK. The party has been expelling its party candidates, who have been contesting against the party candidates.



