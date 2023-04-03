ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK executive meeting on April 7

April 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Chennai

This will be the first meeting of the executive after EPS assumed charge as general secretary

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s executive will meet at the party headquarters in Chennai on April 7.   

This would be the first meeting of the party’s executive after Edappadi K. Palaniswami assumed charge as its general secretary. 

Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, said the meeting would be chaired by the presidium chairman, Tamilmagan Hussain. The meeting of the party’s district secretaries and other senior functionaries, originally scheduled for that day, stood cancelled, he added.

In a separate statement, the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, contended that the hike in the guideline value, which came into effect on Saturday after an announcement in the State Budget, had pushed up the land cost per sq. ft. by 50% rather than 33%, as stated by the government. Consequently, in any purchase of flat or land, people had to pay towards the registration fee, at least ₹2 lakh more than they would otherwise, even though the quantum of the fee had been reduced by 2%, he said. 

Mr. Panneerselvam called for lowering the guideline value.

