AIADMK ex-MP P R Sundaram joins DMK, hits out at AIADMK leadership

Accusing the party of casteism, he said Edappadi Palaniswami has become a dictator and former ministers from the party were calling the shots.

Former AIADMK MP P R Sundaram joined the DMK on Sunday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that AIADMK has become a casteist party.

He also remarked that AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami has become a dictator and leaders like former ministers Thangamani and Velumani are calling the shots in the party.

Mr. Sundaram also alleged that AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has become a mere “rubber stamp” in the party and just content with getting a post.

P.R. Sundaram won the Lok Sabha elections from Namakkal in 2014 and he was not re-nominated for the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 1996 Assemblyelections, when the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa had face a rout, he was among the four MLAs of the party.