Tamil Nadu

AIADMK ex-MP P R Sundaram joins DMK, hits out at AIADMK leadership

Former AIADMK MP P R Sundaram joined the DMK on Sunday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that AIADMK has become a casteist party.

He also remarked that AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami has become a dictator and leaders like former ministers Thangamani and Velumani are calling the shots in the party.

Mr. Sundaram also alleged that AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has become a mere “rubber stamp” in the party and just content with getting a post.

P.R. Sundaram won the Lok Sabha elections from Namakkal in 2014 and he was not re-nominated for the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 1996 Assemblyelections, when the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa had face a rout, he was among the four MLAs of the party.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 4:48:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-ex-mp-p-r-sundaram-joins-dmk-hits-out-at-aiadmk-leadership/article35263463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY