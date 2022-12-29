ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK ex-Minister Budhichandran booked for attempt to grab land in the Nilgiris

December 29, 2022 11:42 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Budhichandran has been booked on charges of criminal intimidation and trespassing into a private property after a Manjoor resident alleged that the former Minister had tried to grab his tea estate

Rohan Premkumar

The Nilgiris district police charged former AIADMK Minister Budhichandran with criminal intimidation and trespassing into a private property after a Manjoor resident alleged that he had tried to grab his tea estate.

In his complaint, S. Raju, a former accountant of the Nilgiris Marketing Co-operative society, alleged that he owns a tea estate of 15.82 cents. In October this year, he was approached by D. Bheeman, also of Manjoor, who said Budhichandran wanted to buy Mr. Raju’s tea estate to open a factory. But he refused.

Bheeman had again approached the complainant a few days later and told him that the former Minister would use an earth-mover and damage the tea plants on his estate, the complaint said. Mr. Budhichandran called up Mr. Raju and demanded that he sell the estate to him.

After Mr. Raju approached the Manjoor police on December 18, the police summoned both Mr. Raju and Budhichandran for an inquiry. A few days later, Mr. Raju was assured that his land and his tea plants would be safe. However, on December 21, it was alleged, an earth-mover was used to uproot the tea plants on Mr. Raju’s estate.

On his complaint, the police booked Mr. Budhichandran under Sections 427 (damage to property), 447 (criminal trespass) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.

