AIADMK engaging impersonators to make false complaints, former DMK Minister says

Former DMK Minister K. Ponmudi on Saturday charged the ruling AIADMK with engaging impersonators to make false complaints against the DMK’s Ondrinaivom vaa campaign.

Talking to reporters at Kalaignar Arivalayam, he said that Food Minister R. Kamaraj had recently released a video clip questioning the DMK’s campaign and termed it bogus.

In the video clip, one Idayathullah hailing from Vandimedu in Villupuram had alleged that he had not received any assistance from the DMK on his petition submitted through the Ondrinaivom Vaa campaign.

Mr. Ponmudi said that an enquiry conducted by the DMK over the allegation revealed that the petitioner was not a genuine person and the allegation was found to be false and unfounded.

He pointed out that the impersonator’s real name was Sabarinathan, and he was an AIADMK functionary from Villupuram.

The intention of the AIADMK was to tarnish the DMK’s online campaign he said, adding that the party’s advocate wing had submitted a complaint to the Superintendent of Police seeking action against both the Minister and the impersonator.

“I will prove that the petitioner is an impersonator, failing which I will bid farewell to active politics. The Minister must prove the allegation. In case he is not able to establish that the petitioner is genuine, he must quit politics,” Mr. Ponmudi said.