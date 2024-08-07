AIADMK emergency executive council meeting on August 16

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the party’s emergency executive council meeting will be held on August 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting would be held at party’s headquarters MGR Maligai in Chennai and chaired by presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the meeting.

Mr. Palaniswami said executive council members, district secretaries and headquarters office bearers, MLAs and MPs among others should participate in the meeting.

Earlier, AIADMK had postponed the meeting of distict secretaries scheduled on August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.