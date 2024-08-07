AIADMK emergency executive council meeting on August 16

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the party’s emergency executive council meeting will be held on August 16.

The meeting would be held at party’s headquarters MGR Maligai in Chennai and chaired by presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the meeting.

Mr. Palaniswami said executive council members, district secretaries and headquarters office bearers, MLAs and MPs among others should participate in the meeting.

Earlier, AIADMK had postponed the meeting of distict secretaries scheduled on August 9.