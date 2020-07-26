AIADMK effects reshuffle of district secretaries

The ruling AIADMK on Saturday made organisational changes that included addition of 11 district units and the dropping of five district secretaries.

Twenty-eight persons have been named to different positions. Prominent among them is Tamil Development Minister K. Pandiarajan, who has been made a deputy propaganda secretary. V. Karuppasamy Pandian and C. Sivasami, who returned to the party from the DMK and the AMMK, have been made organisation secretaries. The total number of district units has gone up from 56 to 67.

Those who lost their position as district secretaries were Walajahbad P. Ganesan (Kancheepuram West), M Budhichandran (The Nilgiris), T. Ratnavel (Tiruchi – Suburban), V. Marudharaj (Dindigul) and K.R.P. Prabhakaran (Tirunelveli – Suburban). Four of them have been made organisation secretaries and Mr. Prabhakaran is the Amma Peravai’s district secretary for Tenkasi (South).

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, co-coordinator and coordinator of the party respectively, named 29 district secretaries.

Among the new district secretaries were Forest Minister Dindigul C. Seenivasan (Dindigul West), former Ministers Natham R. Viswanathan (Dindigul East); V. Somasundaram (Kancheepuram) and M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi Suburban-North). Two Tiruvallur district units have become five with ex-Ministers B.V. Ramana and V. Moorthy named district secretaries of Tiruvallur West and East. Coimbatore and Tiruchi, which had two units each, would have three units hereafter. Before the recent creation of Tenkasi revenue district out of Tirunelveli, the party had two district units. Now, apart from one in Tiruneveli, there would be two units — Tenkasi (North) and Tenkasi (South).

Later in the day, in a separate statement, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami announced that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevur S. Ramachandran had been relieved of the post of district secretary for Tiruvannamalai (South). He was replaced with former Minister, “Agri” S.S. Krishnamoorthy, who had held the post more than five years ago. Mr. Ramachandran had been made an organisation secretary.

Cheyyar MLA “Dusi” K. Mohan retained his post district secretary for Tiruvannamlai (North).