Tamil Nadu

AIADMK downplays Rajini-Kamal pact

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam   | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

more-in

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday sought to make light of the statements of Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and film star Rajinikanth that they will not mind coming together in politics “for the welfare of Tamil Nadu”, if need be.

“Let them join together. So what?” was the curt response of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to a journalist’s question on the development at Chennai airport. “The AIADMK is an organisation founded by and being run by workers. Our foundation is strong. We are not concerned, whoever comes together,” he added.

Later, at Madurai airport, the Deputy Chief Minister said his party will not be affected by any such development.

Separately, at an event in Chennai, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar asserted that when up against a “formidable alliance” led by the AIADMK, the proposed Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan alliance will get ‘decimated’. Attempts were being made to create an ‘illusion’ about a likely tie-up between the two film stars, he said, adding that Mr. Rajinikanth, Mr. Haasan and fellow actor Vijay will all be “passive forces” in politics.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
state politics
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 2:55:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-downplays-rajini-kamal-pact/article30031974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY