AIADMK downplays Rajini-Kamal pact

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday sought to make light of the statements of Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and film star Rajinikanth that they will not mind coming together in politics “for the welfare of Tamil Nadu”, if need be.

“Let them join together. So what?” was the curt response of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to a journalist’s question on the development at Chennai airport. “The AIADMK is an organisation founded by and being run by workers. Our foundation is strong. We are not concerned, whoever comes together,” he added.

Later, at Madurai airport, the Deputy Chief Minister said his party will not be affected by any such development.

Separately, at an event in Chennai, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar asserted that when up against a “formidable alliance” led by the AIADMK, the proposed Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan alliance will get ‘decimated’. Attempts were being made to create an ‘illusion’ about a likely tie-up between the two film stars, he said, adding that Mr. Rajinikanth, Mr. Haasan and fellow actor Vijay will all be “passive forces” in politics.