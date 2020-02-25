AIADMK, DMK to search for Rajya Sabha candidates

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the schedule for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha (RS), the State’s principal parties – the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -- will have to begin immediately the process of selecting their candidates for six seats that are going to fall vacant on April 2.

Of the six Members of Parliament (MP) who were elected in 2014, four were from the AIADMK and one each from the DMK and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Given their present strength in the Assembly, the Dravidian majors can equally share the six seats, if one is to go by the arrangement worked out by them in July last year at the time of polls for another set of six RS seats. Last year, both the DMK and the AIADMK had given one seat from their quota to the Marumarlachi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

Those who are retiring now are Vijila Sathyananth, K. Selvaraj and S. Muthukaruppan belonging to the AIADMK; Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and T.K. Rangarajan (CPI-M); and Sasikala Pushpa, who was elected on an AIADMK ticket and later expelled from the party. She had joined the BJP early this month. Ms. Sathyananth, Ms. Pushpa, Mr. Selvaraj and Mr. Muthukaruppan were first timers. Mr. Siva served the third term in the Upper House, apart from being MP of the Lok Sabha once. Mr. Rangarajan has served two terms in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the schedule released by the EC, nominations can be filed during March 6-13. They will be scrutinised on March 16 with the last date for withdrawal of nominations being March 18. If required, polling will take place between 9 am and 4 pm on March 26.

At present, in the Upper House, the AIADMK has a total of 11 members including one from Puducherry; DMK – 5, and the CPI (M), MDMK and the PMK, one each.