Tamil Nadu

AIADMK, DMK nominees file papers

VILLUPURAM, TAMIL NADU, 30 Sept. 2019: DMK candidate N. Pugazhendhi filing his nomination to contest the Vikravandi byp oll before the Returning Officer M. Chandrasekhar at the Vikravandi taluk office in Villupuram District on Monday. DMK heavyweight and former Minister K. Ponmudi, Member of Parliament from Arakkonam S Jagathratchagan and Lok Sabha MP D. Ravikumar, are also seen in the picture. Photo: S.S. Kumar / The Hindu

Shanmugam confident of big win in Vikravandi; Ponmudi sees support for DMK

The AIADMK and DMK candidates for the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency filed their nominations on Monday.

Accompanied by Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam and party functionaries, the AIADMK nominee submitted his papers before Returning Officer M. Chandrasekhar around 12.10 p.m.

Mr. Shanmugam told presspersons that the government continued the welfare schemes conceived by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The schemes targeted all sections of people and the AIADMK would win by a huge margin in the byelection, he said.

DMK nominee N. Pugazhendhi was accompanied by former Ministers K. Ponmudi, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Members of Parliament S. Jagathratchagan (Arakkonam) and D. Ravikumar (Villupuram) of the VCK while filing his papers to the Returning Officer.

‘Support for DMK’

Mr. Ponmudi said that there was overwhelming support for the DMK-led front in the State and the party would win the byelection. He said that all major projects in Villupuram district, including building the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam, were implemented only during the DMK regime. The AIADMK government had failed on all fronts and people’s mood was to support the DMK-led front, he added.

