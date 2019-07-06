AIADMK, DMK join hands against privatisation of Salem Steel Plant

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami assured the Assembly that the AIADMK will extend cooperation to the Opposition DMK and Congress to fight against the proposed privatisation of Salem Steel Plant.

Mr. Palaniswami also accepted the suggestion of DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin to send a delegation of MPs from all parties to call on the Prime Minister and the Minister concerned to oppose the privatisation move.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by Mr. Stalin in the House, Mr. Palaniswami said MPs from AIADMK, DMK and Congress shall call on the Prime Minister and the Minister concerned to hand over a representation detailing the reasons for opposing the privatisation of the steel plant.

“So, as you [Mr. Stalin] suggested, our [AIADMK] MPs as well as your [DMK] MPs should join and call on the Prime Minister and also the Minister concerned, to insist that the proposal be dropped. Let us mount pressure,” the Chief Minister said.

The AIADMK favoured raising the issue in both the Houses of the Parliament.

‘Earlier attempts foiled’

Though there were attempts to privatise Salem steel plant even two years ago, the AIADMK government foiled it.

“They [the Centre] attempted through various means. All those attempts were foiled. Now, the Leader of the Opposition has raised the issue and there are reports over attempts being made to hand it over to private players,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Mr. Stalin said the Salem steel plant was a project for which former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai had worked hard.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath said that the ruling AIADMK agreed with the Opposition on the controversial issue.