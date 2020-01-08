AIADMK, DMK flex muscles over election results yet again

The results of the recently-concluded rural local body elections in 27 districts across the State continued to be debated in the Assembly on Wednesday. Both the AIADMK and DMK vowed to win the polls in the remaining nine districts.

While Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami vowed that his party would record a massive win in the remaining nine districts, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin said his party would not just secure a pass but a distinction in the remaining nine districts.

During a debate in the House, Mr. Palaniswami replied to Congress Legislative Party leader K.R. Ramasamy, who raised the issue. Mr. Palaniswami compared the votes secured by the DMK during the Parliamentary elections last year with that of the recently-concluded rural local body polls and said it was a huge decline.

“What is your position in rural local bodies? It has become upside down. Nine districts are remaining. In these nine districts, AIADMK candidates would register a massive win,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The CM also pointed out how the DMK and Congress lost the by-polls in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies, which were earlier held by them respectively.

Replying to Mr. Palaniswami, who compared the results of the rural local body polls in 27 districts, Mr. Stalin said the recently-concluded polls were held only in 27 districts unlike the Parliamentary elections in which the entire State went for polls.