AIADMK, DMDK to seal pact today

The AIADMK and the DMDK are expected to seal a deal on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The DMDK may be allotted four seats as part of the arrangement, according to sources in the AIADMK-led front. North Chennai, Tiruchi, Kallakurichi and Virudhunagar will be given to the Vijayakant-led party, according to reports in sections of the media. However, sources say the constituencies have not been finalised yet.

The ruling party is also set to clinch a deal with the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), which might get the Mayiladuthurai seat, sources indicate.

Interview of candidates

The need for finalising the seat-sharing arrangement on Sunday has arisen in the light of the AIADMK planning to conduct interviews of candidates on Monday and Tuesday.

A couple of weeks ago, the AIADMK inked a pact with the PMK, setting apart seven seats for the latter.

The BJP has been allotted five seats, while the Puthiya Tamizhagam, the All India N.R. Congress (for Puducherry) and the New Justice Party (NJP) have got one seat each. The NJP’s nominee will contest on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.