AIADMK, DMDK hold negotiations on seat-sharing

March 07, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Members of poll panels of the AIADMK and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday held negotiations at the AIADMK’s headquarters to discuss the issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha poll.

While K.P. Munusamy, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani and P. Benjamin represented the AIADMK, V. Elangovan, Alagapuram R. Mohanraj and P. Parthasarathy were from the DMDK. The meeting lasted nearly 40 minutes. The DMDK was said to have sought the allotment of four seats.

Forward Bloc’s support

Earlier, the All India Forward Bloc has extended support to the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha election, the State unit general secretary P.V. Kathiravan told reporters after meeting the AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. His party wanted to contest in Theni or Ramanathapuram and conveyed this request to Mr Palaniswami.

