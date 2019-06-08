AIADMK divided over impact of tie-up with BJP on poll outcome

Sections of functionaries and members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are engaged in discussions among themselves whether their party would have done better in the Lok Sabha polls without the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pointing to the difference in the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly byelections, a senior member says this only demonstrates a “popular disapproval” of the AIADMK’s tie-up with the BJP, the dominant constituent of the Union Ministry, whereas voters were not disinclined against the ruling party in the byelections. The “anti-Modi narrative” prevailed over everything else, he says. The party, which got a vote share of 18.5% in the Lok Sabha elections, received 38.2% in the bypolls to the 22 Assembly constituencies.

“What else can be the reason for the defeat of some of our parliamentarians such as M. Thambi Durai of Karur, P. Venugopal of Tiruvallur and C. Mahendran of Pollachi, who had all nursed their constituencies well?” asks a Minister.

‘Bid to drive wedge’

However, a senior functionary of the AIADMK dismisses the line of thinking among some of his colleagues. “Had we contested alone in the Lok Sabha polls, we would have now found ourselves in a big soup as we would have rubbed the BJP on the wrong side during the election campaign. Eventually, such a stand would have only benefitted the DMK, considering that party’s alliance with the Congress. Besides, even if we had won an equal number of Assembly seats in the byelections, the Centre’s disposition towards us would have been different. Thanks to our alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, we have been saved from all these situations,” says the functionary.

Marudhu Alagaraj, spokesperson of the party and editor of Namadhu Puratchithalaivi Amma, the party’s journal, says certain forces are out to create a wedge between the two parties and this would not succeed. “There is no problem between us,” he says.

The Friday issue of the journal carried an item, condemning a cartoon in a recent issue of Thuglak, a Tamil periodical edited by S. Gurumurthy, considered close to the BJP. The cartoon sought to give the impression that the AIADMK had been kept out of a dining hall, wherein the BJP’s president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were partaking food. The concluding line of the response carried by the AIADMK’s organ suggested to the party workers to ignore such criticism.

K.S. Narendran, general secretary of the State unit of the BJP, brushes aside any suggestion of difference between his party and the ally, AIADMK. He asserts that the relationship between his party and the AIADMK remains strong. Asked whether this will continue for the local bodies elections too, he replies that “we will decide it when the elections are announced.”